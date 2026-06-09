Recall of Steve’s Freeze Dried Chicken Pet Food Expanded

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The February 2026 recall of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet has been expanded to include Steve’s Real Food Freeze Dried Chicken Pet Food. The issue is that the food may have low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1). Thiamine deficiency in dogs and cats over an extended period of time means the animals can develop issues such as decreased appetite, vomiting, excessive salivation, weight loss, and poor growth. More serious signs can include mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. This condition can be life-threatening.

This condition is reversible if recognized early and treated appropriately. Most animals do respond well to treatment. The recall notice did not state whether or not any pet illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Go Raw LLC of Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

The newly recalled product is Steve’s Real Food Freeze Dried Chicken Pet Food that is packaged in a 1.25 pound bag. The pouch is beige and has a zip lock closure. There is a small window on the front that shows the product inside.

The lot code for this product is C26022. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6-91730-164 02-7, and the best buy date is January 22, 2028. This food was sold at the retail level in these states: Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Montana.

If you bought this product, do not give it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.