Ore-Ida Tater Tots Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Tater Barrels are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of hard plastic pieces. This poses a tooth injury hazard, a choking hazard, and a GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is McCain Foods USA of Burley, Idaho.

This product was sold in these states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products include Ore-Ida Tater Tots with item number OIF00215A. The frozen shaped potatoes were packaged in a clear unlabeled poly bag that weighs 30 pounds. The UPC number on the label is 1 00 72714 00215 8. The batch codes are 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, and 1005481770; and the production dates are E 20271009, E 20271010, E 20271011, E 20271012, E 20271013, and E 20271014.

Also recalled is Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels with item number 1000006067. These frozen potato products are packaged in 6 five pound clear unlabeled poly bags per case. The UPC number for this product is 1 07 34730 62740 0. The batch codes are 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, and 1005485660; and the production dates are 11505 R, 11605 R, 11705 R, 11705 R, 11805 R, and 11805 R.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can contact your distributor for a refund.