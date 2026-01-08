Primavera Nueva Tamales Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Primavera Nueva Tamales are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Primavera Nueva of Sonoma, California.

These items were sold at the retail level in the states of California and Nevada. The recalled products are all Primavera Nueva tamales. The varieties include:

Roasted Green Chile & Jack Cheese

Black Bean Bonanza & Jack Cheese

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles & Cheese

BBQ Chipotle Bean & White Cheddar

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa with Two Cheeses

Roasted Green Chile

Black Bean Bonanza

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa

Roasted Pumpkin & White Cheddar

You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site. The tamales are packaged four to a container. They were produced between October 10, 2024 and October 10, 2025. The recalled items have the date codes 10/22/2024 through 10/22/2025.

The tamales were made with a frozen ingredient that was labeled, “Not Ready to Eat, Must Be Thoroughly Cooked Before Eating.” During an FDA inspection on October 10, 2025, inspectors found that earlier production records did not consistently verify internal cooking temps that were needed to control Listeria contamination. The issue has since been fully corrected.

If you purchased any of these tamales, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the tamales away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these tamales, especially if they were not heated thoroughly, such as in a microwave that can leave cold spots, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.