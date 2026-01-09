Tom Bumble Nutty Peanut Butter Flake Candy Recalled

by

Tom Bumble Nutty Peanut Butter Flake Candy with Peanut & Chocolate is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The recall notice did not state what the contamination is; it could be anything from soft plastic to hard objects such as metal pieces or stones. Because this recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tom Bumble of Portland, Oregon.

This candy was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Tom Bumble Nutty Peanut Butter Flake Candy with Peanut & Chocolate. The product is shelf stable. It is wrapped in gold foil with a paper label and cardboard outer box in some cases.

The bars are packaged in three sizes. The 1.2 ounce size has the UPC number 852905007024; the 2.2 ounce size has the UPC number 852905007055; and the 4.5 ounce size has the UPC number 852905007031. The best by dates for this product range between May 21, 2026 to June 9, 2026. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the notice. About 6500 units of this product are included in the recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.