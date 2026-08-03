Two Cyclospora Related Deaths in Michigan Reported

Two cyclospora related deaths have been reported in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS). The case count in that state now stands at 11,234 sick, with 193 hospitalized, as of July 30, 2026.

The notice states that “both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. Those patients got sick before the Taylor Farms voluntary recall of its iceberg lettuce that was announced by the FDA on July 17, 2026.” The notice did not state whether or not those patients ate the lettuce at Taco Bell.

Michigan is part of a nine state cluster separated out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many, but apparently not all, of those patients allegedly ate iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants before they got sick. Taco Bell stopped serving lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de Gallo, and guacamole at “select locations” on July 9, 2026.

Deaths caused by this parasite are uncommon in this country, even though diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death in some parts of the world. Most people do recover without medical treatment, even after a month-long bout of explosive, watery diarrhea. Dehydration is typically the main concern with this infection, especially for people in high risk groups, which include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, anyone with a chronic illness such as diabetes, and anyone who has a compromised immune system.

To protect yourself and your family, you may want to avoid eating fresh produce that has been linked to cyclospora outbreaks in the past. This includes raspberries, lettuce, cilantro, parsley, green onions, vegetable trays, bagged salad, and snow peas. Rinsing with vinegar or produce washes will not remove every oocyst, although you can reduce your risk by thoroughly cleaning all produce before peeling, eating, or serving it.

Remember that freezing does not destroy the oocyst, so frozen fruits and vegetables are not safe. Cooking to 158°F is the only way to destroy the parasite, so you may want to consider only eating cooked produce until the season ends in September.

It’s also important to know the signs and symptoms of a cyclospora infection so you can get help early on if your health is a concern. A special test has to be used to find this parasite, since testing for it is not included in a routine stool sample. The infection is treated with antibiotics.

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