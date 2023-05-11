Mitten Gourmet Pork Rinds Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Mitten Gourmet Pork Rinds in nine different flavors are being recalled for lack of inspection. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Mitten Gourmet LLC of Freehand, Michigan.

About 1,137 pounds of ready to eat pork rind products are included in this recall. They were produced on various dates ranging from September 9, 2021 to May 5, 2023. The recalled items, which are all Mittens Gourmet brand, are:

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “PIZZA Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”

2.0 ounce clear bags containing “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

None of these products have the USDA mark of inspection because the company is not a federally inspected establishment. The rinds were shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site, along with the recall distribution list.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. An inspector observed that the rinds were for sale without the required mark of inspection.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.