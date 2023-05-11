World Market Cocktail Shakers Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

World Market Cocktail Shakers are being recalled because they can crack and break during use, which poses a laceration hazard. The company has received three reports of the shaker cracking and breaking. Two people were injured, but did not require medical attention. The recalling firm is World Market Management Services LLC doing business as wWorld Market of Alameda, California.

The recalled product is World Market Cocktail Shakers, more specifically, Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers. They were sold with a metallic-gold stainless steel lid. The cocktail shaker is made of glass with a subtle ribbed texture. The UPC number, 26165837, is stamped on a sticker that is placed on the bottom of the shaker.

The shakers were sold at World Market stores nationwide and were also sold at the company’s online store. They were available for purchase from August 2022 through April 2023 for about $25.00. The cocktail shakers were manufactured in China. About 6,300 of the shakers were sold.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can either contact World Market for a full refund, or you can take it back to a local World Market store. You need to submit a photo of the recalled cocktail shaker and state that the product will be properly disposed of if you contact the company. No receipt is needed for a refund.