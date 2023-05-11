Safeway Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Recalled For Peanuts; One Reaction

by

Safeway Oatmeal Raisin Cookies are being recalled because they contain peanuts and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts or soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. One serious adverse reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Albertsons Companies.

The cookies were sold at a Safeway store located at 14020 Main Street in Duvall, Washington. The recalled product is 18 ounce packages of Safeway Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Apparently cookies labeled as Oatmeal Raisin may contain peanut butter cookies instead, so peanuts were not listed within the ingredient statement. The cookies were sold between April 5 and April 17, 2023. The cookie were sold in the store’s bakery department, packaged in clear plastic containers.

If you bought these cookies from that store, and are allergic to peanuts and/or soy, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure package inside a trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Allergic reactions to peanuts can be the most serious. Some people experience serious adverse effects with only a tiny amount of peanut. Symptoms include itching or tingling in the mouth and throat, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, wheezing, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, swelling, redness, constriction of the airways, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, lightheadedness, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.