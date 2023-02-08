At Least 130 Sick in Norovirus Outbreak at Las Vegas School

by

A bout of vomiting last week at the Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada was caused by norovirus, according to news reports. At least 130 kids were projectile vomiting at this norovirus outbreak at Las Vegas school, according to MSN.

The children were sickened during the school day. That quick onset does point to norovirus as the culprit. And that pathogen was confirmed in lab tests a few days ago that were conducted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Norovirus is very contagious and is spread through contaminated food and drink, through contact with surfaces (fomites), and also through person-to-person contact. Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Some patients may also have fever, headache, and body aches. Most people recover on their own without medical intervention, but some may need to be hospitalized if they become dehydrated.

The Clark County School District sent a letter to parents about this outbreak in the last week of January. School administrators are working with the district’s Health Services Department to prevent any more illnesses. A final case count has not been provided in this norovirus outbreak act Las Vegas school. And there is no word on whether or not any patients needed to be hospitalized.

To protect yourself against norovirus and prevent its spread, it’s important to stay home from work or school when you are sick, especially with a vomiting or diarrheal illness. Wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and after caring for someone who is ill. And always wash your hands before preparing or handling food for others, and before eating.