Public Health Alert For Trader Joe’s Chicken Salad With Pecans

by

A public health alert has been issued for Trader Joe’s Chicken Salad With Cranberries and Pecans because it may contain cashews that are not declared on the label as required by law, according to the USDA. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. A recall was not requested because the item is no longer available for purchase.

The full cooked, ready to eat chicken salad product was produced on March 4, 2023. It is 12 ounce clear plastic trays containing Trader Joe’s Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans. The best by date printed on the label os 3/12/2023.

This salad has the establishment number P-34834 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in these states: Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIs that it had received a consumer complaint that cashews were found in the product.

FSIS is concerned that this product may still be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check your refrigerator to see if you have this Trader Joe’s Chicken Salad with Cranberries and Pecans with that best by date. If you did, and you are allergic to or sensitive to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.