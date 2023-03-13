fisherman’s Wharf Dim Sum Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

fisherman’s Wharf Dim Sum product are being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, gluten, and wheat that are not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Canada J&H Galaxy Investment Management Inc.

You can see the long list of recalled products, as well as the respective undeclared allergens, the package size, and the UPC number, at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s web site, along with pictures of product labels. Some of the recalled items include Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai, Shanghai Style Pork and Shepherd’s Purse Wonton, Hong Kong Style Shrimp and Pork Wonton, Hong Kong Style Dumplings, Taiwan Style Dumpling With Pork & Cabbage, Chicken and Mushroom Pot Sticker, Shanghai Style Pork and Bok Choy Wonton, and Shanghai Style Pork and Szechuan Pickle Wonton, among others.

These recalled products were sold in British Columbia to the general public and to hotels, restaurants, and institutions, and were also sold online. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

If you purchased any of these items, and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.