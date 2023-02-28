Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Salento Organics Dark Chocolate is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, and anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Salento Organics.

The recalled products were sold in Ontario at the retail level. They include Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites in 113 gram packages. The UPC number for this product is 8 60006 27413 9, and the codes are Best By 05 2024 L.1022 11 7744061. Also recalled is Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites (dragon fruit) also in 113 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 60006 27411 5 and the codes are Best By 05 2024 L.1022 14 7774061. Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters is also included in this recall. It is packaged in 113 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 8 60006 27414 6. And the codes are Best By 02 2024 L.0322 13 5740751. Finally, Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped are recalled, in 113 gram packages. The UPC number on that label is 8 60006 27415 3 and the codes are Best By 02 2024 L.0322 15 5830751.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. If more products are recalled, they will be listed on the CFIA web page. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these Salento Organics Dark Chocolate products and cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.