Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese Recalled For Generic E. coli

Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese is being recalled for generic E. coli contamination. This does not mean that pathogenic E. coli bacteria are in the product, but it is an indication of possible fecal contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Mother Dairy.

This cheese was sold to hotels, restaurant, institutions, and at the retail level in these provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.

The recalled products include Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese that is packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label of this product is 6 98708 98763 3. All best before dates from March 9, 2023 up to and including May 1, 2023 (2023/03/09 and 2023/05/01) are included in this recall. Also recalled is Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese that is packaged in 1.9 kilogram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 98708 98764 0. All best before dates from 23MR09 (March 09, 2023) up to and including 23MA01 (May 1, 2023) are included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this cheese, or if you have it in your institution, hotel, or restaurant, do not eat it and do not sell it or serve it to people, even if you are planning to cook the cheese. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it in plastic wrap or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.