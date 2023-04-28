Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches are being recalled for sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received to date. There are actually three recall notices on the FDA website for this product, depending on the stores where they were sold.

The first recall notice is for Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches sold at Ralphs stores in California from January 1, 2023 to April 24, 2023. The recalling firm is GH Foods CA LLC of Riverside, California. The sandwiches are packaged in an 8.55 ounce clear plastic clamshell. The UPC number for this product is 8 2676615584 2. The sell by date is stamped on the front of the packet. All sell by dates up to and including April 29, 2023 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered after the company found, through an internal review/audit, that sesame in the bread was not declared as an allergen. Sesame was always an ingredient in this bread and should have been declared starting on January 1, 2023 when it was added to the list of major food allergens.

The second recall notice is from GHSW, LLC of Houston, Texas. The sandwiches were sold to Dillon stores in Kansas, Baker’s stores in Nebraska, Gerbes stores in Missouri, and Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana from January 1, 2023 to April 24, 2023. The UPC number is the same, and all sell by dates are included.

And the third recall notice is from GHGA LLC of Conley, Georgia. The Turkey and Havarti sandwiches were sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina from January 1, 2023 to April 24, 2023. The package size and UPC number are the same, and all sell by dates up to April 29, 2023 are included.

If you bought these sandwiches and are allergic to sesame, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.