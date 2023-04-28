TruVision Health Supplements Recalled For Adulteration

by

TruVision Health Supplements are being recalled because they contain unapproved ingredients hordenine and/or octodrine/DMHA (1,5-Dimethylhexylamine). An FDA inspection found that the products were adulterated.

These ingredients can cause serious health problems. Some consumers reported experiencing chest pain, chills, diarrhea, dizziness/lightheadedness, fatigue, headache, high blood pressure, high heart rate, jitters, nausea, nervousness, rash, stomach pain or upset, sweating, and vomiting.

Hordenine can be unsafe when taken swallowed. It can cause rapid heart rate, elevated blood pressure, jitteriness, nausea, vomiting, and insomnia. Pregnant women and consumers with cardiovascular disease are more likely to experience these adverse events. Hordenine is not an approved ingredient in dietary supplements.

Octodrine or DMHA (1,5-Dimethylhexylamine) is similar to the stimulant dimethylamylamine (DMAA) which was removed from the market in certain countries for safety concerns. In animal studies, octodrine causes increased heart rate, myocardial contractility, and pain threshold. No date exists on its metabolic pathway in humans, so the use during exercise is potentially dangerous. DMHA does not meet the statutory definition of a dietary ingredient and is an unsafe food additive.

You can see the long list of recalled products, including the SKU number and lot number, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled items include TruControl 7 Day Trifold, TruWeight and Energy Gen 2+, TruBoost 7 Day Experience Kit, TruBoosts Drink – Ruby Rev, Truvy Boost 30-day Experience Kit, and reFORM, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled TruVision Health Supplements were packaged as capsules in blister packs and cardboard cartons, or as stick packs in 30 count bags. All of these items have the TruVision Health or Truvy brand name. They were sold online at the Truvy website to retail customers, and sent through the U.S. mail. They were sold in these countries: the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, and England.

If you purchased any of these supplements, stop using them immediately. You can send them back to the company, or discard them according to your community’s drug discard program. If you have experienced any adverse health events, consider seeing your doctor.