Albertsons Deli Items With Bowtie Pasta Recalled For Listeria

Albertsons deli items made with bowtie pasta are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Thee items were made in the stores. These items contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. These items were supplied by Fresh Creative Foods.

These items were available at these stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Vons in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the UPC number, sell through date, the stores where the products were sold, and the states where they were available for purchase. Some of the recalled items include Ready Meals Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad, Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad, Grilled Chicken & Basil Pasta Extra Large, and Ready Meals Spinach Bowtie Pasta Salad, among others.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any these Albertsons deli items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.