Last Two FDA CORE Table Updates Have Lots of Changes

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The last two FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table updates have lots of changes, including a closed investigation that identified mangoes as the source of infection. There are currently five active investigations on the Table; four have been solved.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is linked to Raw Farms raw Cheddar cheese has been added to the table. In this outbreak, at least seven people in three states are sick; most of them children. The case count by state is: California (5), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 3. More than half of the patients are under the age of 5. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 13, 2025. Of the 7 patients who gave information to public health officials, 2 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%. Raw Farm has refused to issue a recall of this cheese, so the FDA is warning consumers not to eat it. An inspection has been initiated.

In the Salmonella Newport outbreak in a not yet identified product, the total case count has been increased from 54 to 60. The FDA has initiated traceback and has initiated sampling.

The outbreak of Salmonella Saintpaul is over; the illnesses were linked to mangoes. When investigators had enough evidence to confirmed mangoes as the source, the outbreak was over, and the mangoes were past their shelf life and no longer available for purchase.

The outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and Newport linked to Moringa leaf powder is over, although the investigation continues. Live It Up and Why Not moringa products were linked to the illnesses and were recalled. The final case count by state was: North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (2), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (6), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (4), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (4), Minnesota (7), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (5), New York (8), and Wisconsin (12). Twenty six people were hospitalized.

For the extensively drug-resistant Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to Rosabella Moringa Powder, the case count remains at seven people sick in seven states: Arizona (1), Florida (1), Iowa (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (1).Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from November 7, 2025 through January 8, 2026. The patient age range is from 61 to 78 years. Many lots of this product have been recalled.

For the Clostridium botulinum outbreak linked to recalled ByHeart infant formula, the outbreak has ended. The final case count by state is: Arizona (5), California (12), Idaho (2), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (1), Minnesota (3), North Carolina (2), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), Texas (8), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). (This adds up to 50, furthering the confusion.) The infants range in age from 16 to 264 days. Illness onset dates range from December 24, 2023 to November 29, 2025. All of the infants were treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection developed by the California Department of Health.