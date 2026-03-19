Live It Up and Why Not Moringa Salmonella Outbreak Ends

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The Live It Up and Why Not moringa Salmonella outbreak has ended with 97 sick in 32 states, according to the CDC. That’s an increase of 25 more patients and four more states since the last update was published on January 29, 2026. The new states are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Rhode Island.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Maine (3), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (2), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (6), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (4), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (4), Minnesota (7), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (5), New York (8), and Wisconsin (12).

The patient age range is from 2 to 81 years. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to February 27, 2026. Of 90 people who gave information about their health to officials, 26, or 29%, were hospitalized. That’s higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

State and local officials interviewed people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 67 people interviewed, 59, or 88%, said they ate a product containing moringa leaf powder. Fifty-five reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens only, three consumed only Why Not Natural moringa capsules only, and one person consumed both products.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from consuming the same product. And the FDA found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport in two moringa leaf powder ingredient samples and the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium in one opened sample of Why Not moringa capsules.

In addition, three state partners found Salmonella Typhimurium in three samples, the Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Health found the outbreak strain in opened Live It Up Super Greens, and the Minnesota Department of Health found the outbreak strain in an unopened Live It Up Super Greens sample.

Both products have been recalled, although the products have a long shelf life and people may still have them in their homes. If you still have them, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you consumed these products recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.