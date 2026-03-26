First Street Chilli Spanish Peanuts Recalled For Glass

by

Treasured Harvest and First Street Chilli Spanish Peanuts are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Western Mixers Product & Nuts of Ontario, California.

Distribution of these products was to two consignees who have a total of 53 retail locations nationwide. The consignees and the retail locations were not identified in the notice. And no pictures of the recalled products were identified in the notice.

The recalled items include First Street Chilli Spanish Peanuts that are packaged in an 11 ounce plastic container. There is no UPC number for this item. The code is 2608-T20. The lot numbers for this product are 260422, 260442, and 260543, and the expiration dates are 2/11/2027, 2/13/2027, and 2/23/2027.

Also recalled is Treasured Harvest Chilli Spanish Peanuts that are packaged in a 25 pound clear plastic bag container. There is no UPC number for this product, and the code is 2608-25. The lot number for the product is 260230 and the expiration date is 1/23/2027.

If you bought either of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.