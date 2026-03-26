Kluster Magnet Chess Games Recalled For Magnet Ingestion

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Kluster Magnet Chess Games are being recalled for a magnet ingestion risk. The games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose high powered magnets that fit within the small parts cylinder. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Stoney Games of Bexley, Ohio. The toy was manufactured in China.

This game was sold at independent game shops nationwide, and online at the company’s web site. It was also sold at Amazon and on Etsy from October 2018 to September 2025 for between $15.00 and $20.00.

The recalled product ks Kluster Fun Tabletop Magnet Chess Game with small, loose magnets about 1/2 to one inch wide and 0.3 to 0.4 inches high. The game is sold in a black box with the word “Kluster” on the front of the box. The games include about 24 magnets, an orange string, an instruction manual and a black storage pouch with “Kluster” printed on the front. The games were also sold in a white pouch with gameplay instructions printed on the back. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought the product, stop using it, and take it away from children. Contact Stoney Games for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled magnets and receive replacement magnets that are not small parts.