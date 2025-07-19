Albertson’s Tuna Salad Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Albertson’s Tuna Salad is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to news reports. There have been no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods.

These salads were sold at the retail level at Albertson’s, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, package size, and sell through dates at the above linked web site.

The recalled products include RM Duo Tuna Salad with Crackers, RM Tuna Salad Premium SS, RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad, RM Sandwich Tuna Salad Croissant SS Cold, RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS, and Salad Tuna Premium. Also recalled is Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 Inches, Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 inches, Tray Salad Sandwich 12 inches, and Tray Salad Sandwich 16 inches.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.