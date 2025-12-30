Almond Despair Chocolate Bar Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

Almond Despair Chocolate Bar is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by law, even though “almonds” appears in the product name. The label incorrectly states that the bar contains macadamia nuts. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Willy Pete’s Chocolate Compoany of Harwinton, Connecticut.

The recalled product was sold at these stores:

Curioporium, located at 168 Center Street, Suite 101, in Southington, Connecticut

Puckerbutt Pepper Company, located at 1376 Broadcloth Street, Suite 102, in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Army Barracks, located at 30 Broadway in Saugus, Massachusetts

The recalled item is a 2 ounce Almond Despair Chocolate Bar that is packaged in bright blue paper wrapping with a white banner and the name of the candy bar in black. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 987261 5.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume almonds for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.