Gregory’s Foods Big Bag of Cookies Recalled For Peanuts

Gregory’s Foods Big Bag of Cookies; White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough is being recalled because some of the bags may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gregory’s Foods of Eagan, Minnesota.

The recalled product is Gregory’s Foods Bag Full of Cookies that contain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough. The problem is that some of the bags may contain Frozen Monster Cookie dough, which contains peanuts.

The product is in a 2 pound 8.5 ounce blue plastic bag with a green banner, a clear area that shows the cookie dough, and white printing. It was distributed in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska in retail grocery stores and through distribution centers.

The Monster Cookie frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy coated pieces, whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not.

If you bought this product and cannot consume peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.