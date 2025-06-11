Bornstein Seafoods Cooked Peeled Shrimp Recalled For Listeria

by

Bornstein Seafoods Cooked Peeled Shrimp is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bornstein Seafoods of Bellingham, Washington.

This shrimp was sold directly to distributors and retailers in these states: California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia of Canada. The shrimp may have been further distributed and sold at retailers nationwide.

The recalled products is Bornstein Seafoods Cooked Peeled Shrimp that is ready to eat. The shrimp is sold frozen. It is packaged in one pound and five pound bags under the Bornstein Seafoods brand name. The product has a lot code printed at the lower left corner of the master case label and at the bottom on the back of the bags.

You can see the long list of recalled products with the UPC numbers, package sizes, and lot numbers at the FDA web site. You can also see more pictures of the recalled shrimp at that site.

If you purchased this shrimp, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it further, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this shrimp, monitor your health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.