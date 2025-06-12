Sunrise Meats Smoked Wild White Salmon Recalled For Listeria

by

Sunrise Meats Smoked Wild White Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Sunrise Meats of Port Angeles, Washington.

The recalled product is Sunrise Smoked Wild White King Salmon that is sold in packages; the size was not given in the recall notice. The sell by/use by date is 7/21/2025. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The salmon was sold from the Sunrise Meats store locations in the city of Port Angeles, Washington.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling was conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Testing revealed the presence of the pathogen in the salmon.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the package so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this salmon, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.