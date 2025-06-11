by

P. East Trading Salted Smoked Split Herring is being recalled for possible botulism. The fish is over five inches in length and is uneviscerated, so has potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which creates the botulism toxin under certain conditions. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is P. East Trading Corporation of Bronx, New York.

Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other part of the fish. Botulism toxin can cause symptoms such as general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. The symptoms will continue to worsen and death may be the result. There is an antidote, but it must be administered in a hospital setting.

The “Salted Smoked Split Herring” was sampled by a New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspector. Analysis of the product by the New York State Food Laboratory personnel confirmed that the herring was not properly eviscerated before processing.

The recalled product is Salted Smoked Split Herring that was sold at the retail level in these states: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The fish was packaged in 18 pound wooden boxes with the container code Lot 1 PRC5073. The herring is a product of Canada, manufactured by Sea Star Seafood Ltd.

The herring was likely repacked by retail locations in deli-style or other types of packaging. You can see the long list of retail locations that likely carried the herring at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. If you aren’t sure if you bought it, ask your grocer. If he can’t tell you, discard it. You can throw the herring away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you tak take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handing this item.