Devi Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

Devi Ground Cinnamon is being recalled because it may have elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Homeneeds of Bellevue, Washington.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, immune suppression, reproductive problems, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Children exposed to lead can develop learning disabilities, developmental defects, and lowered IQ.

The recalled product was sold at Apna Bazar in Washington state from May 15, 2025 to October 21, 2025. The recalled item is Devi Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini Powder) that is packaged in clear plastic 100 gram bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 09595 11904 5. The batch number for this item is 2502315. This cinnamon was imported from India.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.