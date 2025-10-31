Product Recalls Related to Deadly FreshRealm Listeria Outbreak

by

These are the products related to the deadly FreshRealm Listeria outbreak investigation that have been recalled. There have been many recalls linked to FreshRealm sourced products, and some are not related to this outbreak, which is confusing. It’s alleged that Nate’s Fine Foods provided the pasta contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria that is the common ingredient in all of these products.

On June 17, 2025, the day before the outbreak was announced by the CDC, the USDA published a recall of two items made with pasta that were possibly contaminated with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. They were sold nationwide at Kroger and Walmart stores. The recalled products include Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine and Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo.

On September 25, 2025, a public health alert was issued by the USDA for ready to eat meals containing pasta that was recalled for Listeria contamination. The recalled products include Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs Marinara Sauce, and Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast fettuccine Alfredo. They were sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s stores.

On September 30, 2025, a recall of Albertsons store made deli items was issued. They were made with bowtie pasta supplied by Fresh Creative Foods. The recall notice claimed that no illnesses are linked to these items. They were available for sale at these stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Vons in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

On October 2, 2025, Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini was recalled; again, the notice claims no illnesses are connected to these products. This product was sold nationally between September 15, 2025 and September 25, 2025. It was made with pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods that was recalled for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

On October 2, more Albertsons store made deli items were recalled. These products were made with bowtie pasta manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods. The newly recalled products include Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella with Hot Links Extra Large, Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad Kit, and Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad. No illnesses are linked to these products, according to the recall notice. They were available for purchase at these stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, United, and Vons in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

On October 3, 2025, Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad was recalled. It was also made with pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods. Three sizes of the salads were recalled. Expiration dates ranged from September 30, 2025 to October 7, 2025. The recall notice claims no listeriosis illnesses are linked to this product.

On October 4, 2025, Kroger deli pasta salads were recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. They are Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad. The salads were sold in these stores: Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs and Smith’s, in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, SouthCarolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.

On October 9, 2025, Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad was recalled. No illnesses were reported to date, and the salad was made with Nate’s Fine Foods pasta supplied by Fresh Creative Foods. The salads were sold in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennvylania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. The salad was distributed starting on August 31, 2025 through October 7, 2025.

On October 23, 2025, new dates for recalled Albertsons pasta salads, and more states where the salads were sold was issued on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been attributed to these specific products. All items were made in-store with store generated scale labels.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.