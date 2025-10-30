Dry Ghoinnya Fish Recalled For Possible Botulism Risk

by

Dry Ghoinnya Fish is being recalled for possible botulism risk because it was sold uneviscerated. The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited because Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Uneviscerated fish have been linked to botulism outbreaks. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is New Hoque & Sons of Maspeth, New York.

This product was distributed nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Dry Ghoinnya Fish that is packaged in a 10 to 12 pound, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of 5/19/25 stamped on the bottom. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 908172635412.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and further analysis by Food Laboratory staff revealed the fish was not properly eviscerated before it was processed.

Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. There is an antidote to this illness, but it must be administered in a hospital setting.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.