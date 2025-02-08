FGF Donuts Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

FGF Donuts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is FGF, LLC of Brownsburg, Indiana.

The donuts were sold at the retail level nationwide and were also sold in Canada. The recall initiation date was January 7, 2025 and the classification date was February 5, 2025.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the Enforcement Reports web page. Some of the recalled products include Chocolate Ring Donuts, Yeast Ring Donuts, Raspberry Filled Donuts, Plain Cake Donuts, Fluff Bar, French Crullers, Bavarian Paczki, Apple Filled Paczki, Bismark Donut, and Cake Ring Donuts, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

Please look at the recall list carefully to see if you purchased any of these FGF donuts. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these donuts.

If you ate any of these donuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.