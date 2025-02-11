Jack and the Green Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Recalled For Listeria

by

Jack and the Green Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jack and the Green Sprouts of River Falls, Wisconsin.

The recalled product was sold at grocery stores and local coops in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The recalled item is Jack and the Green Sprouts alfalfa sprouts that are packaged in 5 ounce clear plastic containers. The brand name is on a green circle on the package, and the word “alfalfa” is in a red banner below it.

The product expired on January 29, 2025, but the recall is being issued because it can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to manifest.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by the state of Minnesota which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in expired 5 ounce packages of this product. Jack and the Green Sprout’s tests from an independent lab had negative results confirmed on spent irrigation water and finished product before release.

If you purchased this product with that expiration date, do not eat it if you still have it in your home, or if you made anything with the sprouts and froze it for later consumption. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria survive the freezing process. You can throw the sprouts away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these sprouts, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.