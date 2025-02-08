LG Electric Ranges Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

LG Electric Ranges are being recalled because they pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths. The manufacturer is LG Electronics of Korea.

The problem is that the front mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by people or pets. This poses a fire hazard. About 500,000 of these slide in and freestanding ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide and online at LG.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650.

You can see the long list of model numbers and the serial number ranges at the CPSC web site. The recall is for LG Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges with front mounted knobs. The model number is inside the oven door or storage drawer on the bottom of the oven. The ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea.

If you purchased one of these LG Electric Ranges, keep children and pets away from the knobs. Check the range knobs to make sure that they are in the off position before leaving your house or going to bed, and do not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.