Genova Canned Tuna Sold at Costco Recalled For Botulism Risk

by

Genova canned tuna sold at Costco stores is being recalled for botulism risk, according to a notice published by Thai Union. This is part of a larger recall that was posted on the FDA web site on February 10, 2025, but provides more details along with an image of the product. Other brands recalled include HEB, Trader Joe’s, and Van Camp. According to the FDA notice, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The notice was sent to Costco members who purchased this item. The recalling firm is Tri Union Seafood.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning can include double vision, blurred vision, dilated pupils, drooping eyelids, and difficulty focusing eyes. They can also include difficulty speaking, facial muscle weakness, a frozen expression, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue, and slow reflexes. Gastrointestinal symptoms can include diarrhea or constipation, nausea, and vomiting. A very small amount of this toxin can cause serious illness and death. A treatment is available but it must be administered in a hospital.

The recalled product is Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Oil that is packaged in a six pack of 7 ounce cans. The tuna was sold between January 28, 2025 and February 10, 2025 in select Costco stores in the states of North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and was also sold in Puerto Rico. The item number is 744361. The lot code and date pairs for this product are lot code S84N D1D and best if used by dates of January 21, 23, and 27, 2028; lot code S84N D3D and best if used by date January 23, 2028; and lot code S84N D2D with best if used by date January 27, 2025.

The problem is that the easy open pull tab may have a manufacturing defect that can compromise its integrity and the tuna could become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum spores.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.