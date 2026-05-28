Safety Alert For La Serranita Concha Negra For Hepatitis A

by

The FDA has issued a safety alert for La Serranita Concha Negra blood clams for possible hepatitis A contamination. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported an outbreak in New York associated with this product. But now more hepatitis A illnesses have been reported in more states.

The product is La Serranta concha negra (black shell) fresh frozen shell meat packaged in 16 ounce blue packages with a yellow banner in the center with a picture of the clams. The clams were imported from Ecuador. This item was distributed to restaurants and retailers in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania and may have been sold in other states as well.

Investigations into the newly discovered cases are ongoing. In the original outbreak, illness onset dates ranged from August 2025 through February 2026. The new illness onset date range is from July 2025 through February 2026.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus that is spread through contact with solid surfaces, person-to-person, and through contact with contaminated food and drink. Symptoms usually appear 15 to 50 days after infection. Most people suffer from fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms can include clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, loss of appetite, diarrhea, joint pain, and intense itching. The hallmark symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.

If you purchased these blood clams, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store or restaurant where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these clams, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.