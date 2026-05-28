Mogo Moringa Recalls Moringa Capsules For Possible Salmonella

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Mogo Moringa is recalling moringa capsules for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mogo Moringa of St. Louis, Missouri.

The recalled product is packaged in a white plastic bottle. It is sold online through authorized channels. The company does not authorize any third party sellers to distribute their products.

Independent third party laboratory testing was conducted on retained samples from the lots in question and no Salmonella was detected. The recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled item is Mogo Moringa Moringa Capsules. The size of the bottle was not mentioned. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this product are Lot 15525AA and expiration date June 2027, and Lot 00926AA and expiration date January 2028. No other lots or products are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled item was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the bottle so other people can’t see it. Then you can contact the company through this form to request a refund.

If you did consume these capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.