Mogo Moringa Capsules Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 18

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A new moringa leaf powder outbreak has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A Mogo moringa capsules Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 18 people in 14 states. This outbreak is in addition to the TNVitamins moringa, Live It Up, and Why Not moringa Salmonella outbreak that was reopened yesterday with 22 more patients, and in addition to the highly drug resistant moringa outbreak linked to Rosabella moringa products.

The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Washington (2). Illness onset dates range from February 3, 2026 to April 7, 2026. The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years.

Public health officials have been interviewing patients about their illness. Of the 13 people who gave information to officials, seven have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 54%. This is much higher than the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak, which is 20%.

Officials are using the PulseNet system to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that it’s likely these people got sick from eating the same product.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients Salmonella outbreaks for years, said, “It’s very unusual to have three separate outbreaks linked to the same type of food or supplement. We hope that this outbreak doesn’t grow now that it has been identified.”

Traceback is being conducted by the FDA to try to determine the source of the contamination. That agency is also working with state partners to collect samples for testing.

Moringa leaf powder is a dietary supplement made from the dried, pulverized leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. It has high concentrations of vitamins A, C, and E, along with calcium, iron, and essential amino acids. The powder can be contaminated during harvesting, the drying process, and processing. The leaves, like all agricultural products, are vulnerable to contamination from irrigation water, animal and bird feces, and the soil.

If you purchased the recalled Mogo moringa leaf capsules, do not take them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you consumed these capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for a week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Mogo moringa capsules Salmonella outbreak.