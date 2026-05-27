Moringa Salmonella Outbreak Updated With 22 More Patients

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The moringa Salmonella outbreak that was declared over in March 2026 has been reopened and updated with 22 more patients, four new states, and six more hospitalizations. Two new products have been recalled. This outbreak has sickened patients with two strains of Salmonella: Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Newport. Moringa leaf powder dietary supplements are the source of the bacteria.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Delaware (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (8), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (4), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (3), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (6), New York (8), and Wisconsin (16). The new states are Oregon, Idaho, South Dakota, and Alaska.

The patient age range is from less than 1 to 81 years. Illness onset dates range from August 2, 2025 to April 26, 2026. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 29%, higher than the typical 20% rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Public health officials have been interviewing patients about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 79 people who were interviewed, 70, or 89% reported consuming a product containing moringa leaf powder, including 60 who ate Live It Up Super Greens only, 5 who consumed Why Not Natural moringa powder capsules, 1 person who consumed both, and four who consumed TNVitamins moringa powder capsules.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same thing.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you consumed any of these supplements recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this moringa Salmonella outbreak.