Good & Gather Pea Zucchini Kale Baby Food Recalled For Lead

Good & Gather Pea Zucchini Kale Baby Food is being recalled for elevated lead levels. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. This baby food was sold at Target stores nationwide. The recalling firm is FRUSELVA USA of Miami, Florida.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure.

Additional symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of this heavy metal. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age and body weight of the patient; babies and children are more likely to suffer serious health problems. If a fetus or a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, which can cause learning disorders, lowered IQ, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

The recalled product is Good & Gather Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree. It is packaged in a 4 ounce (113 gram) container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 1 91907-99314 1. The lot number/date code pairs are Lot Number: 4169 with Best by date Dec 09 2025, and Lot Number: 4167 with Best by date Dec 07 2025.This baby food is a product of Colombia.

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you fed this food to your child you may want to consider having his or her blood levels checked by your pediatrician.