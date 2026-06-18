Dragonfly Thai Ginger Powder Recalled For Lead Content

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Dragonfly Thai Ginger Powder is being voluntarily recalled for possible lead content. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is U.S. Tov, Inc., doing business as U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, California.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems. Children and fetuses are most susceptible to these effects because of their small body size and the fact that they are growing rapidly. At low levels, there may be no acute symptoms, but children may develop low IQ, behavioral changes, and difficulty learning.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled product is Dragonfly Thai Ginger Powder that is packaged in a 4.37 ounce containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 721557533567, and the code is 349MCF. There are 1800 units of this product affected by this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.