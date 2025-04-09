Caraluzzi’s Italian Style Seafood Burger Recalled For Egg

by

Caraluzzi’s Italian Style Seafood Burger is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Caraluzzi’s Markets of Bethel, Connecticut.

This item was sold at Caraluzzi’s Markets locations in the cities of Bethel, Wilton, Newton, and Danbury in the state of Connecticut. The recalled product is Caraluzzi’s Italian Style Seafood Burger that is packaged in an 8 ounce container. The clear packaging has a blue overwrap label. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the back of the packaging is 0-95864-80008-8. The expiration date is 01/16/2026. The product was sold from February 18 to April 2, 2025.

The recall was triggered after an investigation following the consumer complaint. The mislabeled product has been removed from store shelves.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.