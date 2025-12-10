Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lil’ Turtles.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these stores:

Baltic Meats, Baltic, OH 43804

Trailside Deli, Millersburg, OH 44654

Randles Cheese, Millersburg, OH 44654

Wesley Miller, Sugarcreek, OH 44681

Bambi Farm Market, Orient, OH 74337

Baker Florist, Dover, OH 44622

Jungle Jim, Cincinnati, OH 45254

Becks Market, Greenville, OH 45331

Indian Trail Country Market, Elizabethville, PA 17023

Burger Farms, Drums, PA 18222

Paul’s Country Market, Waynesboro, PA 17268

The Olde Bat Factory, Hancock, NY 13783

Shadyview Farm, Rushville, NY 14544

Beef and Butter Company, Rochester, NY 14623

Hymers Farm Market, Delhi, NY

Troyers Country Store, Canastota, NY 13032

Creekside Pantry, London, KY 40741

Cherry Grove Market, Browerville, MN 56438

Applecreek Willard, Willard, UT 84340

Amish Cheesehouse, Chouteau, OK 74337

Martins House Country Store, Davis, OK 73030

Jet Produce, Leavenworth, KS 66048

45 Flea Market, Meridian, MS 39305

Countryside Variety, Buncombe, IL 62912

Dented Can, Goshen, IN 46526

Sommher’s Bakery, Gosport, IN 47433

Sunnyside Market, El Dorado, MO 64744

Hecks Farm Market, Arena, WI 53503

Golden Delight Bakery, Kalona, IA 52247

The soup is packaged in a 17 ounce glass jar with the label on the front. The soup was available for purchase from September 23, 2022 to December 3, 2025. No best by date or UPC number was included in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when the allergen omission was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agiculture. If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.