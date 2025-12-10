Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lil’ Turtles.
The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these stores:
Baltic Meats, Baltic, OH 43804
Trailside Deli, Millersburg, OH 44654
Randles Cheese, Millersburg, OH 44654
Wesley Miller, Sugarcreek, OH 44681
Bambi Farm Market, Orient, OH 74337
Baker Florist, Dover, OH 44622
Jungle Jim, Cincinnati, OH 45254
Becks Market, Greenville, OH 45331
Indian Trail Country Market, Elizabethville, PA 17023
Burger Farms, Drums, PA 18222
Paul’s Country Market, Waynesboro, PA 17268
The Olde Bat Factory, Hancock, NY 13783
Shadyview Farm, Rushville, NY 14544
Beef and Butter Company, Rochester, NY 14623
Hymers Farm Market, Delhi, NY
Troyers Country Store, Canastota, NY 13032
Creekside Pantry, London, KY 40741
Cherry Grove Market, Browerville, MN 56438
Applecreek Willard, Willard, UT 84340
Amish Cheesehouse, Chouteau, OK 74337
Martins House Country Store, Davis, OK 73030
Jet Produce, Leavenworth, KS 66048
45 Flea Market, Meridian, MS 39305
Countryside Variety, Buncombe, IL 62912
Dented Can, Goshen, IN 46526
Sommher’s Bakery, Gosport, IN 47433
Sunnyside Market, El Dorado, MO 64744
Hecks Farm Market, Arena, WI 53503
Golden Delight Bakery, Kalona, IA 52247
The soup is packaged in a 17 ounce glass jar with the label on the front. The soup was available for purchase from September 23, 2022 to December 3, 2025. No best by date or UPC number was included in the recall notice.
The recall was triggered when the allergen omission was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agiculture. If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.