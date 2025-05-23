Hak Kale and Spinach Recalled in Canada For Rubber Pieces

by

Hak Kale and Spinach is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of rubber pieces. This poses a choking hazard. The recalling firm is Global Reach Confections & More Inc.

These item were sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario at the retail level. No picture of the recalled products was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Hak Kale that is packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number on the label is 8720600608605, and the codes are LG262 up to and including LG292. Also recalled is Hak Kale that is packaged in 680 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 8720600609824, and the codes are LG262 up to and including LG292.

Hak spinach is included in this recall. It is packaged in 330 gram containers with UPC number 8720600608940 and codes LG262 up to and including LG292. Finally, Hak Spinach that is packaged in 630 gram containers is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8720600609817, and the codes are LG262 up to and include LG292.

If y0u bought any of these Hak Kale and Spinach products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.