Health Alert For Signature Select Creamy Chicken Soup For Wheat

by

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Signature Select Creamy Chicken Soup because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who eats this product who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Albertsons.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. Signature Select is an Albertsons and Safeway brand. This soup was produced on April 10, 2025. The recalled product is labeled Signature Select Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with White Meat Chicken on the lid and labeled Signature Select Chicken Corn Chowder with White Meat Chicken on the side of the cup.

The item is wild rice soup. The best by date for this product is June 24, 2025. The lot code 8225 5100 is printed on the bottom of the cup. The soup has the establishment number P-46381 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to stores in Texas, Utah, and Washington state.

The health alert was triggered when problem was discovered by a retailer after a store employee identified the “Signature SELECT Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice SOUP with White Meat Chicken” product bearing the correct top label but incorrect side label.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.