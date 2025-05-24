Snowfruit and Snowfox Cucumber Trays and Snacks Recalled

by

Snowfruit and Snowfox cucumber trays and snacks and sushi are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled Bedner cucumbers. There is a Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but there have been no illnesses reported linked to these specific products, and no illnesses reported in 2025. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, Texas.

These items were made with fresh cut cucumbers. They were sold under the Snowfruit or Snowfox label, and were also sold at Roundy’s stores and Weis Market. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

You can see the long list of Snowfruit and Snowfox products, along with the package size and UPC number, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled items included Cucumber Slices with Tajin; Vegetable Bowl; Baby Carrot, Cucumber & Ranch; Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin; Family Cobb Salad; Family Garden Salad; Spicy Cucumber Salad; Bibimbap Bowl; Ebi Vermicelli Bowl; and Sushi made daily with a one day shelf life, among others.

The products sold at Roundy’s include the Signature Vegetable Bowl in 28 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600172, Chef Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600295, and Cobb Style Salad in 15 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600318. Also recalled is Garden Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600547, and Greek Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600523.

The products sold at Weis Market is Cucumber Salad in 3 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389205 and sushi made daily with a one day shelf life that is already expired.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.