Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Recalled For Milk

by

Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Pops are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One consumer illness has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Tropicale Foods of Ontario, California.

These items were sold at the retail level nationwide. The issue is that although these products have cream in the ingredient list, the common name “milk” is not declared.

The recalled products include these La Michoacana products: Coconut (Single) with best before dates of 10/3/2026 – 5/3/2027, Strawberry (Single) with best before dates of 10/1/2026 – 5/16/2027, Bubble Gum (Single) with best before dates of 4/7/2027 – 4/19/2027, Cookies and Cream (Single) with best before dates of 4/9/2027 – 4/11/2027, Mango (Single) with best before dates of 2/3/2027 – 4/8/2027, 6-pack Coconut with best before dates of 11/25/2026 – 4/12/2027, 6-pack Strawberry with best before dates of 6/3/2026 – 6/17/2027, 16-pack Variety Cream with best before dates of 3/14/2027 and 3/16/2027, 12 pack Mini Variety Cream with best before dates of 9/9/2026 – 4/12/2027, and 6-pack Rompope with best before dates of 4/24/2027 – 7/14/2027.

The recalled Helados Mexico products include 12-pack Mini Variety Cream with best before dates of 5/29/2026 – 06/24/2027, 12-pack Mini Chocolate Dip Variety Cream with best before dates of 12/17/2026 – 6/15/2027, 12-pack DLR Mini Variety Cream with best before dates of 12/31/2026 – 5/2/2027, and 12-pack DLR Mini Chocolate Chip Variety Cream with best before dates of 1/14/2027 – 6/18/2027. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.