7- Select Bake Shoppe Chocolate Brownie Recalled For Plastic

by

7- Select Bake Shoppe Chocolate Fudge Brownies are being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a choking hazard. There was no mention in the recall notice whether or not any injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Saginaw Bakeries Ltd.

The recalled item was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is 7 – Select Bake Shopped Chocolate Fudge Brownie that is packaged in a 113 gram container. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4 21401 01980 2. And the batch number for this item is 25120 06/06. No pictures of the brownies were included in the recall notice.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw the brownies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.