Gedney Pickles Recalled For Damaged Containers

Gedney Pickles are being recalled because these products were supposed to be disposed of because of product and container damage, but were inadvertently sold.Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the consumption of thee products. The recalling firm is Gedney Foods Products of Bloomington, Minnesota.

These pickles were sold in the state of Minnesota at the retail level. The recalled items include Gedney Whole Dill Pickles packaged in net weight 32 fluid ounce containers, with UPC number 0 41660-00151 8, and lot codes 4364 and 4267. Also recalled is Gedney Mini Munches Kosher Dill in 32 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00171 6 and lot codes 4268, 4281, and 4309. Gedney Kosher Dill Babies are recalled, also in 32 ounce containers, with UPC number 0 41660-00172 3 and lot numbers 4268, 4285, 4288, 4292, 4296, 4302, and 4306. Gedney Dill Mini Munchers are included in this recall, in 32 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00173 0 and lot numbers 4264, 4271, 4274, and 4278, as well as Gedney Dill Babies, in 32 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00184 6, with lot codes 4264 and 4313.

Gedney Dill Babies are recalled, in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00191 4 with lot codes 44271, 4274, 4278, and 4281, along with Gedney Kosher Dill Babies in 32 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00192 1 and lot code 4309. Finally, Gedney Dill Spears in 24 ounce containers are recalled, with UPC number 0 41660-00196 9 and no lot code.

In addition Zinger Pickle products are recalled. They include Gedney Zinger Chips in 24 ounce containers with UPC number 0 41660-00188 4 and lot code 4218, and Gedney Zingers Dill Babies in 24 ounce containers, with UPC number 0 41660-00186 0 and lot code 4269.

Finally, Gedney Ghost Pepper LIL Pickles are recalled. They are packaged in 24 ounce containers, with UPC number 0 41660-00758 9 and lot code 4283.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.