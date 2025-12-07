HydroJug Children’s Sport Tumblers Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

HydroJug Children’s Sport Tumblers are being recalled for a potential choking hazard. The rivets on the handle can come loose, making the handle detach and posing a choking hazard. The company has received 656 reports of the rivets coming loose, but no injuries have been reported to date. The manufacturer is HydroJug of Ogden, Utah. These tumblers were manufactured in the United States.

The recall is for a 14 ounce sport tumbler with serial number 235010 stamped on the bottom of the tumbler under the rubber boot. Some tumblers may not have a serial number. The handle with the rivets is attached to the lid of the tumbler. The product was sold in five patterns: Cowgirl, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur, Sport, and Bows.

About 17,000 of these units were sold at these stores: Academy Sports, Scheels, Combined Sales Company, Gordons Ace Hardware, Bucks Ace, Kents Grocery, Basin Sports, and were also sold online at Hydrojug.com, Amazon.com, Well.ca and iHerb.com from May 2025 through June 2025 for about $25.00.

If you bought any of these tumblers, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. You can contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid. Email the company and give order details, if available, your shipping address, and photos of the bottom of the tumbler showing the serial number or lack thereof. The recalled lid should be marked with permanent marker with the word “recalled.” Throw the tumbler lid away in a secure trash can.