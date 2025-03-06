Joy Luck Lily Flowers Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Joy Luck Lily Flowers are being recalled for undeclared sulfites. Reactions to sulfites can vary depending on a person’s level of sensitivity. This ingredient is used as a preservative and antioxidant. People who are sensitive to sulfites may have symptoms including dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can occur. Children with chronic asthma and asthmatics who are dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat sulfite-containing foods.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, California.

The product was distributed to retailers nationwide. The product is individually packaged in plastic bags. The recalled item is Joy Luck Dried Lily Flowers that are in a 2.5 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 721557511008.

The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected a sample of the lily flowers and discovered that lily flowers containing sulfites were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to sensitive to sulfites, or if you have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.