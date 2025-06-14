King Tallow Beef Tallow Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

King Tallow Beef Tallow is being recalled for lack of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is King Tallow LLC in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

This item was produced from 2023 through May 2025. The recalled product is 10.5 ounce jars containing Grass Fed King Tallow Beef Tallow Artisan Cooking Oil. This item was shipped to retail locations in Puerto Rico. It does not have the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS discovered the problem and triggered the recall when a consumer compliant about beef tallow products being sold without the mark of federal inspection reached them. The tallow was sold at a retail location in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

King Tallow purchased beef fat from an FSIS-regulated facility and then processed the fat into tallow, portioned it into jars, and relabeled the product without inspection. The tallow does have a nutrition facts label, leading people to believe it is safe for human consumption. King Tallow does not have a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to produce products that are intended for human consumption.

If you purchased this product, do not use it. You can throw away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.